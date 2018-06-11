Govt Chief Whip, Amna Ally hospitalised after ‘feeling unwell’

Minister of Social Protection and Government Chief Whip Amna Ally on Monday sought medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after complaining of feeling unwell.

A release from Government said that “Ally is in good spirits and resting comfortably.”

It was outlined that as precautionary measures, Ally is being kept for observation and is scheduled to travel overseas on Wednesday, June 13 to seek further medical evaluation.

According to the release President David Granger visited with Minister Ally and lifted her spirits further.