Govt approves $350M for cash-strapped Forestry Commission

The Guyana Government, through President Dr. Irfaan Ali, has approved $350 million to support the cash-strapped Guyana Forestry Commission.

This monetary relief will assist the agency in paying salaries to staff as well as utility services.

In a press release from the Ministry of Natural Resources, it was noted that the new administration is currently saddled with this burden due to the mismanagement of the sector under the previous administration.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat during his engagement with staff of the Commission, committed to seek the President’s intervention to obtain financial support for the agency, which has been struggling to pay staff on time and fund other critical operational costs for several months.

Additionally, it must be noted that workers have not been paid their $25,000 bonus in 2018, which was announced and not honoured by the previous administration. Hence, the current Government is committed to paying this outstanding bonus to all eligible staff before the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, Minister Bharrat has already commenced discussions with the Commission and other stakeholders within the forest sector to examine strategies to enhance the financial performance and management capabilities of this very important sector.

The PPP/C Administration has also approved a $600M for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).