Govt announces salary increases & other incentives for public servants

See full statement from GoG:

The Government of Guyana has signed a landmark two-year agreement with the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) that will result in significant salary increases and improved allowances for public servants.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has since announced a series of transformative measures contained in the agreement including increasing salaries, addressing disparities, and incentivizing professional development within the public service.

Under the agreement, public servants will receive a retroactive 10% salary increase effective from January 1, 2024. This adjustment builds on the government’s consistent efforts over the years, resulting in a cumulative 35% increase in salaries over the past four years.

Additionally, public servants will receive a further 8% salary increase in 2025, raising the cumulative increase to an even higher threshold and demonstrating the government’s unwavering dedication to enhancing the financial well-being of public servants.

In tandem, the Government is pleased to announce that earlier today, the University of Guyana Workers’ Union (UGWU) and the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) signed a historic three-year agreement. This accord delivers 10% salary increases in 2024, 8% in 2025, and 9% in 2026, ensuring parity with agreements concluded with the GTU.

In keeping with our commitment to equity and fairness, measures have been introduced to address salary disparities.

Public servants in Grades 1 to 6 with a minimum of four years of service will be moved to the midpoint of their current scale, resulting in salary increases of up to 13% for some employees. Those with a minimum of eight years of service within Grades 1 to 6 will be moved to the maximum of their scale, leading to salary increases of up to 26%.

Additionally, public servants in Grades 7 to 8 with at least four years of service in their current scale will be eligible for an additional monthly amount equivalent to the nominal difference between the minimum and midpoint of Grade 6, providing increases of up to 11%.

The government is also introducing qualification allowances to incentivize education and professional development, effective January 1, 2025. Holders of ACCA qualifications will receive an additional $15,000 monthly, while individuals with master’s and doctoral degrees will receive $22,000 and $32,000 monthly, respectively.

To further improve working conditions and support public servants, several additional measures have been approved. Uniform allowances for eligible health workers will increase by $5,000 annually, and public servants will see a $10,000 increase, resulting in an overall increase of up to 77%.

Public servants transferred to hinterland locations will receive a housing allowance of $35,000 monthly, and those serving in riverine and hinterland areas will benefit from a station allowance of $8,000 monthly, representing an increase of up to 300%.

Risk allowances will increase by 50%, while motorcar and travel allowances will see a significant 104% increase. Furthermore, the government will grant 100 duty-free concessions annually for staff nurses and above, prioritizing long-serving personnel who have not previously benefited from such concessions.

The government will also continue to award scholarships to public servants, reaffirming its commitment to education and the professional development of its workforce.

The Government thanks the leadership of the GPSU, GTU, UGWU, UGSSA, and all stakeholders for their constructive engagement and cooperation throughout the negotiation process. Further, the Government expresses its gratitude to all public servants for their service and looks forward to continued collaboration in achieving the nation’s development goals.

