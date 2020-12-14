Govt announces road closure to facilitate Sheriff Street/Mandela project

The Ministry of Public Works has announced that the intersection of Akawini Street and Sheriff Street will be closed to traffic from December 15 to December 22.

According to the Ministry, the road closure is to facilitate drainage construction works under the Sheriff Street Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project.

The intersection will be re-opened to traffic on December 22 at 06:00hrs.

Motorists desirous of accessing Akawini Street from Sheriff Street are asked to traverse through Stone Avenue or any other suitable alternative routes during this period.

Pedestrians and motorists are also reminded to exercise caution and observe all directional signs in the area.

For more information, persons can contact Sinohydro on 623-1430 or email: [email protected]