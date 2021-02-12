Govt announces removal of VAT on data for residential, individual use

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has announced the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on data for residential and individual use.

In making the announcement, he noted that the PPP/C government has been proactive in working with stakeholders in the diffusion of ICT across all sectors and regions of Guyana.

He reminded of the swift liberalisation of the telecommunications sector and the ensuing benefits that competition has brought through lower prices and a push to improve services have delivered on the initial step of the PPP/C’s promise and vision for enhanced ICT services.