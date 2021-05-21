Govt aims to reopen schools in September 2021

Education Minister Priya Manickchand has announced that government is working towards reopening schools in September 2021.

In a live update on the situation, the Education Minister said a decision has been taken, based on the advice from the Ministry of Health, to keep schools closed for the rest of the academic year.

“We will therefore remain closed for the month of June except for those classes that have already returned to the classrooms…we are going to remain closed for the remaining days in May and the months of June, July, August for all of the classes that have been closed,” Minister Manickchand said.

This would be for every grade except Grades 10, 11 and 12.

With the Covid-19 immunisation programme rolling out across the country, Minister Manickchand said the government is hoping to reopen schools in September 2021.

“If persons are responsible in getting vaccinated…we’re going to be able to resume a state of relative normalcy. We expect therefore to be able to reopen schools in September 2021 to every grade level and we will work very hard to make sure that happens,” the Education Minister said.