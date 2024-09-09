Govt acquiring land for new Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School

As part of efforts to enhance the public education sector, Government is currently in the progress of obtaining lands at Crane, West Coast Demerara, to construction the new Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School.

This was revealed by President Dr Irfaan Ali during the commissioning of the new Zeelugt Primary School, East Bank Essequibo, on Friday.

The Head of State highlighted the rapid expansion of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) both in the private and public sectors, noting that even as one project is completed, focus is already being placed on the next initiative.

“As we were speaking here, we completed a discussion for a new secondary school for Vreed-en-Hoop [and] where the secondary school will be. That will be a school for more than 1000 students… And we’re trying to acquire land in the new Crane area because of the proximity of both sides of the population,” President Ali stated.

Back in January 2024, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) had announced on its website that a contract for the Designs, Construction Cost and Supervision Services for the construction of a secondary school building at Vreed-En-Hoop was awarded to Origin Investments to the tune of $15,050,000.

Last October, it was reported that some $ 1 billion was earmarked by the Education Ministry for the construction of the new Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School. The tender had revealed that the project will be divided into six lots and the works included the construction of the school buildings, electrical and plumbing works as well as sanitation. A total of 16 contractors had submitted bid for the project but there has been no news of a contract being awarded.

Since taking office in 2020, the Dr Irfaan Ali-led Government has built one new nursery school and five new primary school in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara region.

Currently, three secondary schools are either already under construction or in the preparatory stages across the region. These include the new school at Vreed-en-Hoop along with another at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, and at Nismes, West Bank Demerara.

Overall, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration is currently constructing 26 secondary schools across Guyana and has already built 42 nursery schools along with 18 primary schools throughout the country.

In its 2024 Mid-Year Report, the Finance Ministry disclosed that some $3.8 billion was spent on the upgrading and expansion of school infrastructure during the first half of this year.

Currently, works are continuing on the construction of the Christ Church, Hosororo, North Ruimveldt, North West, St. Mary’s and Tuschen secondary schools, which are all expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Additionally, works are ongoing for the construction of Karasabai secondary school, and the procurement process is underway for the construction of secondary schools at Waramuri, Jawalla, Kopinang and Micobie.

Primary schools are also being constructed at Lake Mainstay and Augsbury and these workers are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, while the procurement process is underway to commence the construction of Kuribrong, Pennack and Red Creek primary schools in the second half of the year.

For nursery schools, works commenced at Mibicuri and are expected to commence in the second half of the year at Foulis and Tuschen.

Moreover, rehabilitation works were completed on seven dormitories and 11 teachers living quarters. In the second half of the year, similar works will be done on an additional dormitory and 24 teachers living quarters across the country.

