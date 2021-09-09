Government working to create job opportunities for persons with disabilities

President Dr Irfaan Ali during a virtual meeting with the National Commission on Disability stated that the government is working to create more job opportunities for persons living with disabilities.

The Head of State related that the Government has engaged the Private sector to help facilitate more job opportunities for persons living with disabilities. He explained that work in certain industries has been made easier for persons with disabilities, due to technological advancements.

The President indicated that the government, as well as new call centres, are streamlining programmes to better enhance the efficiency of the available technology, to help create working opportunities for persons living with disabilities.

In his remark, the President stated that the government was working on moving a number of its services to an online/digital platform such as an effective 911 system and the development of an online Government query system, which will all be designed to create better working opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The Head of State said that this can help persons to be “economically empowered and that’s an important part of the equation. It is not just about providing the facilities and earmarking resources; it’s ensuring that they have an opportunity to actively participate in the advancement and development of the country”.

Ali noted that this will improve the lives of persons living with disabilities and have them be part of the country’s social and economic development.

“We have an agenda that looks at improving the living conditions, the welfare and ensuring that we mainstream our efforts in relation to persons living with disabilities in the social and economic development of the country.”

The President also added that the government is engaging the banking sector to help facilitate homeownership for persons living with disabilities.

“Of course, the Government will have to actually step up in a bigger way and this will have to be a major part of our social outsourcing…. I can assure you that we will work as hard as possible to ensure that we have greater integration and greater support for persons living with disabilities.”

Meanwhile, Acting Chair of the NCD Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon praised the president for ensuring that provisions were made for persons with disabilities through the one-off cash grant and stated that she was pleased to hear the initiatives being taken by the government to improve the lives of person’s living with disabilities.