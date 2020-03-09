Government reopens Suriname-Guyana route

After one week of closure, government has finally reopened the Suriname-Guyana route.

The Public Health Ministry had sought to cease the ferry service between Guyana and Suriname from February 29 to March 7, insisting that security resources will be transferred to monitor the polling activities.

In a correspondence seen by this publication, permission was sought from Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan to completely close the Moleson Creek port in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

This, the document noted, was owing to the fact that there might not be enough resources to monitor visitors entering the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, referred to as Covid-19.

At this time, the document noted that travel activity can increase, posing a threat to citizens.

However, many viewed it as a strategy to disenfranchise voters who were planning to use the port.