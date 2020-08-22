Gouveia, Shuman, Ramkarran appointed as Advisors

The Office of the President has announced that Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman Captain Gerry Gouveia, Presidential Candidate for the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) Lenox Shuman, and Presidential Candidate for A New and United Guyana (ANUG) Ralph Ramkarran were appointed as Advisors.

Gouveia will advise the President on National Security matters while Shuman has been appointed Advisor to the Minister of Public Works on Civil Aviation. Ramkarran will serve as Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Border Issues.

Captain Gouveia is a veteran Airline transport rated pilot with 40 years of service in the Aviation, Security and Tourism sectors.

He is a former military officer with over a decade of service in the Guyana Defence Force where he served as the Chief Pilot of the Army Aircorps.

Gouveia who is also the Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) graduated from the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach Florida.

In addition to his wealth of knowledge and expertise, he has formal training from institutions such as the NTSB Academy in Washington DC in Aircraft Accident Investigations; George Washington University in Virginia USA in Aviation Safety and Security and the Center for Hemispheric Defence Studies in the National Defence University all in Washington DC, in the area in of National Defence and Security.

On the other hand, Shuman is a licensed pilot with a wealth of aviation experience. An old student of the North Georgetown Secondary School, Shuman furthered his studies in Canada where he gained his piloting qualifications and experience.

His 8000 hours of flight experience was garnered through his flying of several types of Aircraft incouding the Pa-31; NMK-II: C-172 and the Beech Baron: DHC-2.

He is the holder of Canadian and US Airline Transport Pilot License with Single and Multi-Engine Land and Sea Aircraft ratings. No stranger to service, Shuman served as Toshao for Pakuri from 2015 to 2018 and Vice Chairman of the National Toshao Council.

Finally, Senior Counsel Ramkarran brings a wealth of experience and expertise. He is founding member of ANUG and is no stranger to the Guyana/Venezuela territorial dispute. From 1994, Ramkarran was appointed Guyana’s facilitator in Guyana/Venezuela Border UN Good Officer process.

He also continued to serve on the Ministerial Team for the Guyana/Venezuela Border Dispute from 1994 to present. Ramkarran also served as Speaker of the National Assembly from 2001 to 2011.

He attended the Central High School and Queen’s College. After his high school education, he then went on to the UK to study law.

Ramkarran qualified as a lawyer in 1972 in the United Kingdom as a member of Gray’s Inn and returned to Guyana the following year when he entered into private practice.

In 1977, he joined the law firm of Cameron & Shepherd, which is now Guyana’s oldest and largest law firm.

He is currently the firm’s Senior Partner. Ramkarran became a Senior Counsel of Guyana’s judiciary in 1996.