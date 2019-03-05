Good Hope woman fears for her life as son-in-law allegedly threatens to kill her

One week after she almost lost her daughter at the hands of an abusive farmer, Zorina Mahase is now scared for her own life and is contemplating fleeing the home she lived in for several years as the man has been threatening to “finish her off” before turning himself in to the police.

The 48-year-old woman of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Monday told Inews that she is fearful for her life after persons in the area reported to her that the farmer was seen and was threatening her life. According to the woman, whose daughter was chopped mercilessly on February 24, she made a report to the police but was told that they cannot do anything since they are still searching for the farmer.

The distraught woman was almost moved to tears during an interview with Inews as she said, “We gah leave the house and go now, we gah find somewhere to go because the man still deh out deh”.

Mahase’s words were triggered by last Sunday’s episode when the 35-year-old man chopped her 22-year-old daughter, Vashti Mahase, several times with a cutlass while she was serving him a restraining order at his Lima Dam home in Mahaica.

The elder Mahase, a mother of seven, said she has lived in her home for almost 19 years now and has never had an issue to cause her to move, even as she reported that her injured daughter’s condition is improving.

The fearful woman said she never had an issue with the farmer until she learnt that he abuses her daughter, which is something she was unable to accept.

“I just want somebody to find the man, the police just said they can’t do anything because they nah know way de man deh. Tell me what I can do because I mind me children them without a father for over 19 year and now me got to leff me house and go…how lang me gun able fuh hide from me home wah me wuk all de days of me life fuh build,” she cried.

Efforts made by this publication to contact the Divisional Commander, Calvin Brutus, proved futile.

Young Mahase was sent to the home of the suspect accompanied by a rural constable to issue a restraining order a few days after he threatened to chop her head off.

Inews was told that in the process of serving the restraining order, an argument ensued between the two and while Mahase’s back was turned, the farmer gruesomely attacked her with his cutlass, firing chops at her face, head, hands, back and other body parts.

The rural constable who was with her allegedly ran for cover, leaving the woman at the mercy of her attacker.

According to the mother, her daughter was told that it was compulsory for her to be present when the restraining order was served since she needed to identify him.

Police are searching for the suspect.