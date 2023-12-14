Gonsalves urges Ali, Maduro to apply their ‘maturity, wisdom, patience & calm’ during talks

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves has urged that Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro exercise patience and calm during their engagement today.

The meeting is taking place at the Argyle International Airport in St Vincent.

Referring to himself as a facilitator and interlocutor, Gonsalves expressed, “we have two leaders who are mature and wise, Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela and I expect them to apply their maturity and wisdom and patience and calm.”

These talks were largely brokered by Gonsalves in his role as President Pro Tempore of CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), and came in the wake of a discussion President Ali held with the leadership of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

President Ali has since made it clear that the matter of the border controversy is not up for discussion, as it was being adjudicated by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

