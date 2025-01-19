Goldsmith robbed of $7M in jewellery at Peter’s Hall

An East Bank Demerara goldsmith was bound and robbed of jewellery worth some $7 million by two armed bandits.

The robbery occurred at about 17:00h at the Clarke Street, Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara premises of the 54-year-old goldsmith. He was robbed of one 12 Karat Gold chain and pendant, and one 12 Karat Gold band – all of which amounted to 700 pennyweights and a total value of $7M (Guyana Currency).

Enquires disclosed that the victim’s ‘goldsmith shop’ is attached to the northern side of his home at Peter’s Hall. There is a glass sliding door facing east at the front of the shop. The victim was in his shop working on the above-mentioned articles to give to a customer later in the evening.

The victim had the glass door slightly opened while he was working. Shortly after two unidentified males entered his shop both armed with handguns pointed at the victim. One of the suspects tied the victim’s hands and feet with zip ties, placed him under a table, took the above-mentioned articles and made good their escape in a white motor vehicle, number unknown at this time.

The scene was processed and photographed and several persons in the area were questioned as investigations continued.

