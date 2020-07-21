Golding informs OAS of APNU/AFC efforts to deny will of Guyanese people

Head of the Organisation of American States’ (OAS) Electoral Observer Mission to Guyana, Bruce Golding, has testified before the OAS Permanent Council that because of the actions of a few, Guyana has failed the litmus test of democracy.

Golding, a former Prime Minister of Jamaica, provided a detailed background of the relentless efforts by the David Granger-led APNU/AFC Government to deny the will of the people.

In fact, Golding made it clear that the people of Guyana are not to be blamed for the current electoral crisis in Guyana. In fact, he commended the people of Guyana for their patience over the past four months.

However, Golding noted that the litmus test of any democracy is the peaceful transition of government. “Sadly, Guyana has failed that test,” he said.

According to him, a handful of people are refusing to respect the will of the people, which shows that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) has won the March 2 polls.

He explained that the actions of the handful of people have caused tremendous damage to Guyana’s image and reputation, and reasoned that it would take a “generation and significant institutional reform for that damage to be fully repaired”.

When one considers the many obstacles thrown up by conspirators which includes officials at the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) and persons in the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC), Golding made it clear that Guyana gets an ‘F grade’ as a democracy.

During his presentation, Golding chronicled all the events from the March 2 polls to the present situation in Guyana – where the APNU/AFC will be appealing a clear decision of the Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George that the certified recount results must be used for the declaration of the winner of the elections.

According to Golding, “elections are held to determine the will of the people and once the people wishes are clearly stated, they must be upheld.”