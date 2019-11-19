Golden Jaguars through to 2021 Gold Cup qualifiers after 1-1 draw against Reggae Boyz

The Golden Jaguars wrapped up their CONCACAF Nations League campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Reggae Boyz at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on Monday night.

Emergy Welshman scored the only goal for the Golden Jaguars.

Guyana, however, finished second in Group C of the League B and will move on to play the qualifying tournament for the 2021 Gold Cup

Jamaica finished with an unbeaten record of 5W-1D-0L and the top spot in the group. The Reggae Boyz will feature in League A in the next edition of the tournament.

Golden Jaguars are the runners-up of the group and advance to 2021 Gold Cup qualifiers.