Golden Jags to clash with Aruba and Jamaica in November

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) on Thursday confirmed the schedule and venues for the third and last round of group stage matches of the 2019-2020 CONCACAF Nations League.

The League A, B and C matches are set to take place during the November FIFA Match Window.

Created to maximise the match dates available within the FIFA international calendar, and as part of a wider strategy to provide more competitive football for all member associations, the CONCACAF Nations League kicked off in September, with the first six days of group stage matches delivering exciting competition and setting the course for the journey to the CONCACAF Nations League Finals and 2021 Gold Cup.

The second round of matches for the new centralised men’s national team competition, which represents a new era of national team football for the Confederation, took place in October with plenty of action.

Honduras, with victories over Trinidad and Tobago and Martinique, is the first team to secure a spot in the Nations League Finals and the 2021 Gold Cup. Canada also earned a spot in the Gold Cup with a 2-0 win over the United States.

After group stage round-robin play, the four ‘League A’ group winners will advance to the CONCACAF Nations League Finals to crown the first-ever competition champion. The CONCACAF Nations League Finals will take place in June 2020 at a venue ‘to be announced’.

Additionally, the group winners from ‘League B’ and ‘League C’ will be promoted to Leagues ‘A and B’ respectively, while the teams at the bottom of ‘League A’ and ‘League B’ will be relegated to Leagues ‘B and C’ respectively for the next edition of the CONCACAF Nations League.

The Confederation confirmed in September 2019 that the 2019-2020 CONCACAF Nations League group stage will serve as the qualifying pathway for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup for all 41 member associations.

Guyana’s next two Nations League games will respectively be against Aruba and Jamaica, at the Leonora Track and Field Facility in Guyana and at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Jamaica respectively.

The Golden Jaguars have so far recorded two wins and two losses, and have six points — behind Jamaica, who have four wins and eight points.

2019-2020 CONCACAF Nations League November Group Stage Schedule

Thursday, November 14, 2019

(C) 3:00pm: Turks and Caicos Islands vs Sint Maarten at the TCIFA National Academy in Turks and Caicos Islands

(B) 2:00pm: St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada at the Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis

(B) 6:00pm: Belize vs French Guiana at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in Belize

(A) 8:00pm: Martinique vs Honduras at the Stade Pierre Aliker in Martinique

(C) 7:00pm: Bahamas vs British Virgin Islands at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in the Bahamas

(A) 6:30pm: Curacao vs Costa Rica at the Stadion Ergilio Hato in Curacao.

Friday, November 15, 2019

(B) 2:00pm: St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs Nicaragua at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

(B) 7:00pm: Antigua and Barbuda vs Jamaica at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda

(A) 7:00pm: USA vs Canada at the Exploria Stadium in USA

(B) 7:30pm: Suriname vs Dominica at the Andre Kamperveen Stadion in Suriname

(B) 8:00pm: Guyana vs Aruba at the Leonora National Track & Field Centre in Guyana

(A) 9:00pm: Panama vs Mexico at the Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama.

Saturday, November 16, 2019

(C) 3:00pm: Saint Martin vs Barbados at the Raymond Gordon Ernest Guishard Technical Center in Anguilla

(B) 6:00pm: St. Lucia vs Dominican Republic at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia

(C) 7:30pm: Cayman Islands vs US Virgin Islands at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in the Cayman Islands

(C) 8:00pm: Guatemala vs Puerto Rico at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores ground in Guatemala

(B) 10:00pm: El Salvador vs Montserrat at the Estadio Cuscatlan in El Salvador.

Sunday, November 17, 2019

(C) 3:00pm: Bonaire vs Bahamas at the Stadion Ergilio Hato in Curacao

(C) 6:00pm: Guadeloupe vs Turks and Caicos Islands at the Rene Serge Nabajoth in Guadeloupe

(B) 7:00pm: Grenada vs Belize at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in Grenada

(A) 6:00pm: Costa Rica vs Haiti at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa in Costa Rica

(B) 5:00pm: French Guiana vs St. Kitts and Nevis at the Stade du Dr. Edmard Lama in French Guiana

(A) 8:00pm: Honduras vs Trinidad & Tobago at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in Honduras.

Monday, November 18, 2019

(B) 3:00pm: Dominica vs St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica

(B) 6:00pm: Aruba vs Antigua and Barbuda at the Stadion Ergilio Hato in Curacao

(B) 8:00pm: Jamaica vs Guyana at the Montego Bay Sports Complex in Jamaica

(B) 10:00pm: Nicaragua vs Suriname at the Estadio Nacional in Nicaragua.

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

(C) 5:00pm: Puerto Rico vs Anguilla at the Juan Ramon Loubriel in Puerto Rico

(C) 7:00pm: US Virgin Islands vs Saint Martin at Bethlehem Soccer Complex in US Virgin Islands

(B) 5:30pm: El Salvador vs Dominican Republic at Estadio Cuscatlan in El Salvador

(C) 7:00pm: Barbados vs Cayman Islands at Astro Turf Wildey Stadium in Barbados

(B) 5:30pm: St. Lucia vs Montserrat at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia

(A) 7:30pm: Cuba vs USA at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in the Cayman Islands

(A) 9:30pm: Mexico vs Bermuda at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Mexico.