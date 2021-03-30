Golden Jags taste redemption with 4-0 victory

The Golden Jaguars did well to eliminate their goal deficit on Tuesday afternoon, setting up a clean slate for the second half of their CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers.

Not only did the victory signal a bounce back for the Golden Jaguars, it did well to cut down their goal deficit after their 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Trinidad and Tobago last week.

The Guyanese outfit with a starting XI comprising of Sam Cox (C), Kadell Daniel, Trayon Bobb, Callum Harriott, Keanu Marsh-Browne, Matthew Briggs, Daniel Wilson, Miguel Scarlett, Kai McKenzie Lyle, Emery Welshman and Terrence Vancooten, nailed four goals into the Bahamian net for a much-needed victory.

Terrence Vancooten opened the scoring in the 8th for a 1-0 score at the half. Kadell Daniel later welcomed the second segment with Guyana’s second.

Omari Glasgow, netted his first international goal in the 75th, minutes after going on as a substitute for Callum Harriott. The final nail came in the 81st to set up Guyana 4-0 win.

Guyana’s next World Cup qualifying outing will come in June against St Kitts and Nevis and Puerto Rico.