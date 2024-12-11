Golden Generation Programme launched

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has launched its Golden Generation Programme, focused on senior citizens across Guyana.

The initiative brings together seniors from communities at hubs to engage with each other, learn about health and nutrition, participate in yoga, play games, read, and be involved in art and craft, and other activities.

Additionally, special digital literacy classes will be done by the National Library at these hubs. The programme is expected to start with twice weekly sessions.

The project is being piloted in Victoria, East Coast Demerara.

It will be rolled out across the country in additional communities next year.

--- ---