Gold miners stabbed to death following drinking spree

Two gold miners, 29-year-old Sherwin Goddet and 21-year-old Shawn France, were on December 24 stabbed to death following a drunken brawl which occurred at a shop located at Nassano Landing, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Police have since issued wanted bulletins for the suspects: Kurtland Damon called “Cartoe” and Thomas Kyte called “Taco”.

The gold miners, both of Pomeroon, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) were employed by a dredge owner who closed off operations for the Christmas season on December 23. The owner would have departed the camp, leaving the workers behind.

At around 11:00hrs on the day in question, the two victims were in the company of others consuming alcohol at Indra’s Shop.

At around 22:30hrs that day, France got involved in an argument with a bartender at the shop. During the argument, he pelted a bottle to the ground. This resulted in a scuffle between him and the other persons are the shop.

During the ordeal, France reportedly whipped out a scissors which he used to attack persons who approached him. France reportedly attempted to stab a 35-year-old gold miner and licenced firearm holder who subsequently discharged a round in the air to quell the ruckus.

However, it was then discovered that during the fight, a man identified as Devon Stohl also known as “Jubbu” was stabbed to his abdomen, causing his intestine to protrude.

When France and Goddet were walking back to the camp, they were reportedly attacked by Kyte and Damon who is Stohl’s father.

Hosea Sandy, who was also returning to the camp, was stabbed to his back during the attack. He was treated for his injuries while France and Goddet died.

Meanwhile, Stohl was air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remains a patient.

Particulars of the TWO WANTED MEN are as follows:

NAME: THOMAS KYTE

ALIAS: TACO

DATE OF BIRTH: 1986/03/13

ETHNICITY: MIXED RACE

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: FLATS MATTHEWS RIDGE, N.W.D

OFFENCE: MURDER

VICTIMS: SHERWIN GODETTE & SHAWN FRANCE

DATE OF INCIDENT: BETWEEN 24TH & 25TH DECEMBER, 2021

PLACE OF INCIDENT: NASSANO BACKDAM, N.W.D

NAME: KURTLAND DAMON

ALIAS: CARTO

AGE: 50 YEARS

ETHNICITY: AFRICAN DESCENT

LAST KNOWN ADDRESSES: POMEROON & FRIENDSHIP, E.B.D

OFFENCE: MURDER

VICTIMS: SHERWIN GODETTE & SHAWN FRANCE

DATE OF INCIDENT: BETWEEN 24TH & 25TH DECEMBER, 2021

PLACE OF INCIDENT: NASSANO BACKDAM, N.W.D