GOGEC urges “relevant agencies” to ensure public benefits from removal of excise tax on fuel

See full statement from the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC):

GOGEC Commends Government on reducing the Excise Tax on Gasoline & Diesel to Zero

The President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber – GOGEC, Mr. Manniram Prashad would like to commend the Government for addressing the spiraling increase in the price of Gasoline and Diesel.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and international oil prices has resulted in a recent significant increase in Oil prices. The Government’s action to reduce the excise tax on gasoline and Diesel to zero is most welcome by GOGEC.

This action would help to cushion the impact of the rising cost of fuel at the pump and will benefit all Guyanese especially the poor and vulnerable.

GOGEC urges the relevant agencies to ensure that this reduction is passed on to the public.