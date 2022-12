The President of Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC), Mr. Manniram Prashad would like to wish all Guyanese a very Merry Guyanese Christmas.

The holiday season is a time of joy, goodwill, and sharing. It is also a time for compassion and kindness as we all endeavor to spread peace and love towards our fellow beings for the betterment of humanity.

We must shower all Guyanese with kindness and love not only for this season but throughout the year especially the poor and vulnerable.