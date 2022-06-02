GOGEC, EPA sign MoU for partnership in local energy sector

The Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber -GOGEC and the Environmental Protection Agency have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the objective of providing a framework for cooperation between both parties and, to facilitate business development while promoting public participation in relation to scoping of environmental impact assessments and encourages a better understanding and appreciation of the natural environment and its role in economic development within the energy sector.

GOGEC’s aim is to create and build relationships with key agencies in Guyana to work in collaboration and facilitate key players in the energy sector.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Mr. Manniram Prashad, President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) and Mr. Kemraj Parsram, Head of the Environmental Protection Agency.