GOGEC discusses investment opportunities with DY Patil Group and trade mission

The President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber, Manniram Prashad met with Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil and Shivdutt Das of the DY Patil Group along with the Director of Ashoka Buildcon Limited, Ashish Kataria on Monday.

According to GOGEC, the areas discussed included investment opportunities in various service sectors such as port facilities, gas-to-shore, oil refineries, Block C offshore concession, healthcare business, and other general investments in Guyana.

India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K J Srinivasa was also present at the meeting which was held at GOGEC’s headquarters, Middle Street, Georgetown.

Prashad had met with the chairman of the DY Patil Group, Dr Ajeenkya, when he visited Dubai in October last year for the expo, and these are follow-up discussions about investment opportunities.

The DY Patil Group is one of the largest groups established in 1983 with its activities focused on education, healthcare, agriculture, and sports. The group has over 180 institutes of learning in three universities based out of the cities of Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Kolhapur in India. They also operate three medical colleges and hospitals.