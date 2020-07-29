Goed Fortuin woman dies after suddenly vomiting blood

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 32-year-old Romona Inniss of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Inniss died on Tuesday at Somerset, Essequibo Coast.

Reports are that she was intoxicated at the time of her demise. Police Headquarters said the woman “suddenly began to cough and vomit blood. Shortly after, she became unconscious and was taken to the Charity Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.”

The body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

A 47-year-old male partner of the deceased is in custody assisting with the investigation.