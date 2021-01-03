Goed Fortuin man found dead in home

A 49-year-old man was found dead by Police at his Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home after an anonymous caller informed Police of the body.

Dead is Gopaul Bissoon called “Dona” of Barclay Street, Goed Fortuin, WBD.

Police said they received a phone call at about 13:20h on Friday from an unknown caller, stating that a body was lying at the Goed Fortuin, WBD address. Acting on the information received, a party of Police officers went to the location, and upon arriving, they noticed the body of the man lying motionlessly on his back.

Checks were made on the body for marks of violence, but none was seen, Police said.

It was reported that Bissoon lived with his brother and was known to drink excessively, and also suffered from epilepsy.

He was last seen alive by his brother on Friday at about 13:00 walking in his yard. He was taken by Police to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.