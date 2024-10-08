Goed Fortuin, De Kinderen complain of slow pace of road works

Several issues affecting residents of Goed Fortuin and De Kinderen in Region Three will soon be addressed.

On Monday, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, engaged residents of both communities and listened while they voiced their concerns.

Goed Fortuin residents complained about an increase in littering, unsanitary garbage disposal and a number of related health concerns.

They also complained about the slow progress of road works caused by the obstruction of abandoned containers, structures and vehicles on the roadway.

Minister Indar instructed those responsible to immediately remove the items that are obstructing the progress of road construction.

He promised that the community will not only receive upgraded roads but also streetlights.

In a similar vein, De Kinderen residents were informed that they too will see improvements to their community.

Minister Indar promised to investigate the reasons why there is a lack of street lights and speed bumps on the roadways, unauthorised storage facility on the community’s playground and an increase in noise pollution.

Joan McGarrell, a resident, expressed her appreciation and said she happy that the minister will be looking into the issues and hopes they will be resolved soon.

The outreach also provided a platform for residents like Kelvin Holder who came seeking assistance to acquire his house lot. Minister Indar pledged to assist Holder.

Holder told the Department of Public Information that he is relieved the minister listened to him and promised to looking into his request.

Regional Councillor, Besh Patty, commended the government for its swift. She said, “This is what the government and the ministers are doing throughout the country, nip the problems in the bud and see how early these problems can be solved.”

These types of community engagement reflect the government’s firm commitment to listen and responding to the voices of Guyanese nationwide. [DPI]

--- ---