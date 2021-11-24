GOAL offers technical courses to Guyanese for careers in oil industry

Government is now offering training programmes for technical work in the oil and gas industry, through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Deputy Director at GOAL, Ronald Singh said the programme will begin this year, targeting about 150 students.

Entire spreads have been taken out in the daily newspapers, urging Guyanese to apply for the programmes being offered by 3T EnerMech, a world-class workforce development company.

With decades of leadership, having trained hundreds of thousands across the globe, 3T EnerMech is bringing its expertise to help Guyanese workers take over the oil and gas sector.

The government recognises that it is not enough to just mandate that Guyanese be given opportunities in the oil and gas industry. Persons have to be trained as well.

3T EnerMech’s blended technical training programme will be delivered in three stages. First, participants will undergo an online pre-learning assessment lasting two hours. They would then undergo an online safety passport lasting 18 hours on average, which will prepare them to navigate work environments according to international safety standards.

Upon successful completion of the two stages, participants will be provided with a recommendation of one of three technical pathways:

Rigging and Erecting

SMP (Safety Management Pack) Operative

Fabric Maintenance, Coating, Scaffolding

This stage of training will be delivered practically at 3T Enermech facilities in Guyana.

Successful participants would receive the United Kingdom accredited Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) Level one qualification, positioning them to effectively operate in the oil and gas industry.

To be eligible, persons only need a minimum of five CSEC/GCE subjects (including Mathematics and English), and access to an internet-ready computer. Interested persons should visit www.goal.edu.gy and apply before the December 8 deadline.

Prior to the initiation of the technical programme, GOAL introduced multiple Masters level degree programmes which will position Guyanese for careers in the oil and gas industry.

The government also intends to train locals through other means.

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said earlier this month “early next year, we will start building out a national training institute that will hopefully train over 1,000 persons per year. We’re looking to train now maybe 600 to 700 welders in a short-term certification programme. This is not just putting in place the framework, but also putting in place the mechanism to ensure that the companies comply with the obligations. It is also about training people to ensure that they can access opportunities.”

The government is preparing to take local content legislation to Parliament before year-end. The draft Bill, which is currently being circulated in its consultation stage, seeks to carve out most of the industry for locals.

Specific to GOAL’s technical training programmes, the government’s draft Bill calls for companies’ technical core staff to be 20 per cent Guyanese in Upstream operations, and 30 per cent in Midstream and Downstream operations from the inception. The companies would be given 10 years to gradually increase the percentage of Guyanese occupying these technical posts to at least 75 per cent Upstream, and at least 70 per cent Midstream and Downstream.

The draft Bill also calls for locals to provide 80-100 per cent of fabrication, construction and storage services required for oil and gas operations by the end of the 10-year period.