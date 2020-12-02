GNPL’s Finance Manager sent on leave over $100M in financial irregularities

The Chairman and Directors of the Guyana National Printers Limited (GNPL), at an Emergency Board Meeting today, unanimously decided that its Finance Manager Mr. Shawn Victorine, proceed on leave with immediate effect to facilitate an audit of the company’s finances.

The Auditor General has been written to and invited to carry out an audit by Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Dexter Phillips.

According to a statement from the company, Mr. Victorine has not been cooperating with the Board in several requests for information on the firm’s finance, thereby stalling the work of the Board.

“There are serious concerns over the finances of the company including the purchase of used printing equipment acquired for over $100M which is non-functional among other financial transactions,” the company said.

The Chairman and Board of Directors say they are hopeful that the audit could be undertaken in an expeditious manner while Mr. Victorine remains on leave.