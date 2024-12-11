GNBS gets new US$12M laboratory, administration facility

A new state-of-the-art laboratory facility and administration building totalling over US$12 million was commissioned for the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) at the National Exhibition Centre at Sophia, Georgetown.

The facility, officially declared opened by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday, underscores Guyana’s progress in strengthening standards and quality—key pillars of sustainable development and global competitiveness.

The modern structure equips the GNBS with international-standard laboratory facilities, ensuring reliability, ample space for consumer protection tests, and the certification of production standards.

It also boasts advanced equipment to maintain ISO accreditation and offers enhanced calibration capabilities for temperature, moisture, volume, pressure, and electricity.

President Ali noted that upon assuming office, the government identified key agencies vital for transforming, diversifying, and enhancing the competitiveness of Guyana’s economy, with GNBS being one of them.

He said, “So, not only were we to invest in the physical infrastructure, but we also had to invest heavily in the human capital development, policy transformation and regulatory innovation. Those were additional investments that were required to fuel what this new building will achieve.”

The president emphasised the importance of standardisation for market access, trust, and credibility in today’s evolving economy.

“Our entire future that we are building that rests on the international marketplace requires this foundational investment. The economy requires standards. We have to be able to set those standards and educate the public and investors about the standards,” President Ali underscored.

He also highlighted the role of testing in providing verifiable indicators, enhancing competitiveness and brand development.

“So, if we apply the best standards, then, most times when you have the certification, your products will carry a different value,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond described the facility as a significant step toward equipping Guyana to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), protect consumers, and improve livelihoods.

The GNBS plays a crucial role in ensuring local products and services meet international standards, fostering consumer confidence.

The facility will enable GNBS to provide over 500 standards spanning agriculture, construction, energy, tourism, and other sectors, promoting a culture of excellence for Guyanese businesses.

This project was funded by the government with support from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Country Representative of the IDB, Lorena Solorzano Salazar said the facility’s establishment marks a significant milestone in the partnership between the government and the IDB. She highlighted its role in strengthening private sector operations and fostering diversification across industries such as construction, engineering, tourism, and health.

Present at the event were also the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, the Executive Director of the GNBS, Trevor Bassoo and representatives from the business and diplomatic communities. (DPI)

