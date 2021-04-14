GNBS certifies Veterinary Services Laboratory of GLDA

The Veterinary Services Laboratory of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) is now certified to the GYS 170 Standard (General requirements for the operation of a laboratory) by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS). The laboratory received its certification for the first time today Tuesday, April 13, 2021, giving users of the Laboratory assurance that its test results are accurate and reliable.

Ms. Ramrattie Karan, Executive Director (Ag.) of the GNBS handed over the certificate to Dr. Grayson Halley, Chief Executive Officer of GLDA at a ceremony held in the compound of the Laboratory at Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Ms. Karan encouraged the laboratory to continue utilizing the auditing, training and consultancy services of the GNBS as it pursues ISO 17025 accreditation. She also congratulated the management and staff of the laboratory for achieving this milestone.

The Certificate was presented in the presence of Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and other invitees.

Delivering brief remarks, Minister Walrond noted that upholding Standards are important to compete regionally and internationally. “Standards are important. It means there is a uniformity and shows we are able to meet the standards which you demand regionally and internationally,” the Minister said.

Happy that the certification process is now completed, Dr. Halley explained that the laboratory will be able to provide more accurate diagnosis and advice to its clients. He added too that this achievement will also enhance Guyana’s capacity in livestock trade.

The GLDA has the only testing laboratory in Guyana for livestock, where it conducts testing to deliver services relating to livestock production, health, and genetics.

This aids in protecting the gains of the sector through the provision of timely veterinary intervention and the infusing of local livestock with new genetics which enables higher productivity and minimizes the threat of disease from internal and external sources.

In its bid for certification, the agency first approached the GNBS in 2017 and it was encouraged to commence the preparation of critical documentation and records to meet the requirements of the GYS 170 Standard. These were completed in March 2019 and following adjustments and audits to ensure full conformity of the Standard, the certificate was awarded.

The scope of the certification covers Serology, Parasitology and Pathology.

The GNBS under its Laboratory Certification Programme certifies medical and testing laboratories across the country to the GYS 170 Standard. The certification which covers two years gives assurance to customers and other clients that the processes and systems implemented enable reliable results.

During the certification period, laboratories are audited impromptu by the GNBS to ensure the requirements are upkept.