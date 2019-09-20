GNBA takes legal actions against errant broadcasters

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) has taken legal action against three broadcasters who failed to honour their financial obligations to the Authority.

In a statement today, the GNBA explained that for months it has been urging broadcasters to pay their broadcast licence fees, however, some broadcasters have refused to comply.

“As a result, GNBA took the necessary legal steps to recoup its outstanding fees,” the Authority noted.

Among the three broadcasters who were served plaints for legal proceedings, one has since decided to pay all outstanding licence fees to the GNBA.

As a consequence of this act of compliance, the GNBA withdrew its lawsuit against this broadcaster.

However, the remaining two broadcasters: Atlantic Cable Network Inc. and Bartica Communications Network Inc. are ordered to appear before the court to answer proceedings on September 30, 2019.

“The GNBA takes this opportunity to urge non-compliant broadcasters to bring themselves in conformity with the law and to honour their obligations,” GNBA stated.