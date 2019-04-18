GNBA releases list of compliant broadcasters, threatens actions against others

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority has released a list of all the local broadcasters that compliant for the year 2019; and consequently are the only broadcasters authorised to broadcast.

The broadcasters not listed are deemed illegal broadcasters and will be penalised, the GNBA said.

CABLE BROADCASTERS

Premium Communications Inc.

E – Networks Inc.

Infinity Telecommunications Inc.

Go – Tech Inc.

Movie Star Inc.

Northwest Television Inc.

RADIO BROADCASTERS

Freedom Radio Inc.

Little Rock Radio Inc.

Pinnacle Com. Inc. – Radio

Radio Guyana Inc.

Hits & Jams Entertainment Inc.

NTN – Radio Inc.

I Radio Inc.

CNS Radio Inc.

Multi-Cultural Communications Inc.

News- Talk Guyana Inc.

JREM

Keystone Solutions Inc.

National Communications Network (NCN)

TELEVISION BROADCASTERS

CNS Inc.

Countryside Broadcasting Inc. Ch 19

Community Broadcasting Network

Dave’s Television Ch 8 Inc.

Little Rock Television Inc. – TV

Pinnacle Com. Inc. Television

STVS Ch 4/21 Inc.

Television Guyana Inc.

Washington Channel 2 Inc.

MTV Inc.

NTN Inc. – Television

National Communications Network (NCN)

The GNBA intends to take legal steps within the parameters of the law, against illegal broadcasters. According to the Broadcasting Act 2011, Section 43 (C), anyone who carries on a broadcasting service at the licensed location after the licence granted to him has been suspended, cancelled or expired commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of one million dollars and imprisonment for one year and all machinery and equipment used, or which can be used, for broadcasting and owned by or in the possession of the person concerned is liable to be forfeited.

Furthermore, the Authority plans to put in place a Broadcaster Award System to give recognition to outstanding broadcasters at a gala event. Those broadcasters will be the recipients of a number of trophies, plaques, monetary rewards, discount in broadcasting fees, etc.

GNBA urges non-compliant broadcasters to bring themselves in conformity with the law and to honour their obligations to the Authority. GNBA looks forward to broadcasters’ continued cooperation.