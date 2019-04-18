GNBA releases list of compliant broadcasters, threatens actions against others

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority has released a list of all the local broadcasters that compliant for the year 2019; and consequently are the only broadcasters authorised to broadcast.

The broadcasters not listed are deemed illegal broadcasters and will be penalised, the GNBA said.

CABLE BROADCASTERS

  • Premium Communications Inc.
  • E – Networks Inc.
  • Infinity Telecommunications Inc.
  • Go – Tech Inc.
  • Movie Star Inc.
  • Northwest Television Inc.

 RADIO BROADCASTERS

  • Freedom Radio Inc.
  • Little Rock Radio Inc.
  • Pinnacle Com. Inc. – Radio
  • Radio Guyana Inc.
  • Hits & Jams Entertainment Inc.
  • NTN – Radio Inc.
  • I Radio Inc.
  • CNS Radio Inc.
  • Multi-Cultural Communications Inc.
  • News- Talk Guyana Inc.
  • JREM
  • Keystone Solutions Inc.
  • National Communications Network (NCN)

TELEVISION BROADCASTERS

  • CNS Inc.
  • Countryside Broadcasting Inc. Ch 19
  • Community Broadcasting Network
  • Dave’s Television Ch 8 Inc.
  • Little Rock Television Inc. – TV
  • Pinnacle Com. Inc. Television
  • STVS Ch 4/21 Inc.
  • Television Guyana Inc.
  • Washington Channel 2 Inc.
  • MTV Inc.
  • NTN Inc. – Television
  • National Communications Network (NCN)

The GNBA intends to take legal steps within the parameters of the law, against illegal broadcasters. According to the Broadcasting Act 2011, Section 43 (C), anyone who carries  on a broadcasting  service  at the licensed  location  after the  licence  granted  to him has  been  suspended,  cancelled  or expired commits  an offence and  is liable on summary conviction  to a fine of one million dollars  and imprisonment   for one year and all machinery  and equipment  used,  or which  can  be  used,  for  broadcasting   and  owned  by or  in the  possession  of  the person   concerned is   liable  to   be  forfeited.

Furthermore, the Authority plans to put in place a Broadcaster Award System to give recognition to outstanding broadcasters at a gala event. Those broadcasters will be the recipients of a number of trophies, plaques, monetary rewards, discount in broadcasting fees, etc.

GNBA urges non-compliant broadcasters to bring themselves in conformity with the law and to honour their obligations to the Authority. GNBA looks forward to broadcasters’ continued cooperation.

