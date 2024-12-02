GMSA urges swift action to resolve port disruptions in Trinidad

[Georgetown, Guyana – December 2, 2024] The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) expresses grave concern regarding the ongoing industrial action at the Port of Port-of-Spain in Trinidad and Tobago, which has severely disrupted regional trade and impacted businesses in Guyana.

This strike and now ‘go-slow operation,’ which has been persisting for over two months, has caused significant delays in the clearance of containers carrying raw materials and time-sensitive goods. As a result, manufacturers and businesses in Guyana are incurring substantial financial losses, particularly during this critical Christmas season when import volumes are significantly higher. These delays have also contributed to price increases for consumer goods, including basic necessities, as businesses are forced to navigate higher costs associated with supply chain disruptions.

Trinidad and Tobago plays a crucial role as a transshipment hub for the Caribbean, facilitating the movement of goods to Guyana and countries in the Caribbean. Prolonged disruptions at its ports are jeopardising regional supply chains, with dire implications for businesses and consumers alike.

The GMSA calls on the Government of Guyana to work with their counterparts to urgently intervene and facilitate a resolution to this impasse. The Association urges port management and the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) to prioritise dialogue and collaboration with the aim of swiftly restoring operations.

The recent Industrial Court ruling directing workers to resume duties is a step forward, but the underlying issues require immediate attention to prevent further disruptions.

The GMSA implores the authorities to recognise the broader regional impact of these disruptions and to take decisive steps toward restoring normalcy at the Port of Port-of- Spain. A swift resolution is essential to safeguarding the economic interests of both Trinidad and Tobago and its trading partners across the Caribbean.

