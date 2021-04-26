GMSA Executive Bissessar Chintamani dies

The Board of Directors and Staff of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) have announced the death of one of its members, Bissessar Chintamani, founder and CEO of Triple C Consultancy and Modern Security.

Chintamani was recently appointed to the GMSA’s Executive Board. This appointment recognised him as an invaluable contributor to the agri sector, having demonstrated his commitment and passion towards advancing the sector since joining the membership.

He was an advocate for cultivating non-traditional crops and used many innovative techniques and solutions to encourage farmers to undertake large-scale production. Under his accolade of contributions, Chintamani recently partnered with the University of the West Indies (UWI), in an initiative which offered free online courses to GMSA members. His contributions were well recognised and impacted many small farmers country-wide.

His passion was always to empower farmers and see them develop. He was committed to that cause and pursued it with vigour and relentless drive.

In December 2020, Chintamani was the recipient of the GMSA Award in recognition of his efforts in sharing knowledge with agro-processors for agriculture initiatives. In 2018 he was also the recipient of the President’s Award in recognition of his company’s efforts in promoting the use of technology to enhance primary crop productivity.

“As we pay tribute to this true professional, our friend, colleague, mentor, and innovator, the GMSA would like to extend deepest condolences to Chintamani’s family during this time of grief,” the GMSA stated in a press release.