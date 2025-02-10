GMSA condemns misrepresentation of national territory at IBC- Suriname

See full statement from the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association:

The Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA) expresses its profound concern and condemnation of the recent dissemination of a map inaccurately depicting Guyana’s New River Triangle as part of Suriname.

This misrepresentation occurred during the recently concluded International Business Conference (IBC) held in Paramaribo, Suriname, which the GMSA was a partner in. The GMSA dissociates itself from the dissemination of this map and any attempt to justify it.

The New River Triangle is an integral component of Guyana’s sovereign territory, a status solidified by the 1936 tri-junction point agreement, duly signed by the Brazilian, British, and Dutch Boundary Commissioners. Further, Guyana has always maintained uninterrupted occupation and administration of this region, reinforcing its internationally recognised and legally established borders.

We urge all stakeholders—both regional and international—to respect the established treaties and international legal frameworks that uphold Guyana’s territorial sovereignty. Furthermore, we call on our partners to take proactive measures and ensure that such inaccuracies do not recur in future engagements.

