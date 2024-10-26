Global Super League signs ExxonMobil Guyana as Title Sponsor

See below for a statement on the upcoming Global Super League tournament:

The Global Super League (GSL), coming to Guyana from 26 November to 7 December, today announced that ExxonMobil Guyana will serve as the cricket tournament’s title sponsor this year.

“ExxonMobil Guyana has a long history of supporting cricket in Guyana. They are an ideal title sponsor – we appreciate their continued investment in Guyana,” said Sir Clive Lloyd, Chairman of the Global Super League.

The Global Super League will feature the Guyana Amazon Warriors and four other established T20 cricket teams from around the world vying for US$1 million in prize money. Each team will play four matches, with the top two teams progressing to the final.

“We are thrilled to deepen our commitment to cricket and the community in Guyana through our partnership with the Global Super League. We look forward to an electrifying series of matches and celebrating the spirit of cricket with fans around the world,” said ExxonMobil Guyana President, Alistair Routledge.

All 2024 Global Super League matches will take place at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

The Global Super League is set to take place annually in Guyana, with different teams from around the world being invited to take part each season. It is South America’s first standalone cricket event, sanctioned by Cricket West Indies and fully supported by the government of Guyana.

ExxonMobil Guyana has sponsored the Guyana Amazon Warriors team for eight years. The company invests in youth sport programmes around the country, including an annual “Future Warriors Tapeball Tournament.”

About Global Super League

The Global Super League is an annual T20 tournament that takes place in Guyana featuring T20 teams from around the world. The inaugural event will take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. Five teams will compete for a US$1 million prize fund across 11 matches that take place from 26 November to 7 December 2024.

