Global Super League announces changes to fixtures

There has been a change to the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) schedule with the final now set to take place on 6 December. There has also been a change to the match between Hampshire Hawks and Victoria which will now take place at 10am on 5 December.

All the matches will take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence with the tournament set to get underway on Tuesday 26 November. The five teams who will be taking part are Hampshire Hawks, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Lahore Qalandars, Rangpur Riders and Victoria.

Sir Clive Lloyd, Chairman of the GSL, said: “While the squads for the West Indies ODI series against Bangladesh have not yet been announced we wanted to ensure that there was no chance of a clash between the conclusion of the GSL and the preparations for that series. This decision has been made after discussions with Cricket West Indies to ensure the integrity of both the West Indies vs Bangladesh series and the GSL.”

Tickets holders for the two matches where the date has changed can still use their existing ticket to gain entry to these matches. Those who have bought tickets for these games who can no longer attend will be entitled to a full refund.

The revised fixtures are below with the changes to the schedule highlighted.

Date and time Teams Venue

Tuesday 26 November, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors Lahore Qalandars Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Wednesday 27 November, 7pm Hampshire Hawks Rangpur Riders Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Friday 29 November, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors Victoria Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Saturday 30 November, 10am Hampshire Hawks Lahore Qalandars Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Sunday 1 December, 10am Rangpur Riders Victoria Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Sunday 1 December, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors Hampshire Hawks Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Tuesday 3 December, 7pm Victoria Lahore Qalandars Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Wednesday 4 December, 7pm Guyana Amazon Warriors Rangpur Riders Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Thursday 5 December, 10am Hampshire Hawks Victoria Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Thursday 5 December, 7pm Lahore Qalandars Rangpur Riders Guyana National Stadium, Providence

Friday 6 December, 7pm Final – First Place vs Second Place Guyana National Stadium, Providence

The Global Super League is an annual T20 tournament that takes place in Guyana featuring T20 teams from around the world. The inaugural event will take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. Five teams will compete for a US$1million prize fund across 11 matches that take place from 26 November to 6 December 2024.

