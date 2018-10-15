Global hand washing day: Avenue to promote healthier lifestyle habits

Monday, October 15, is Global Hand washing Day and it provides an opportunity to design, test, and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times. For 2018, the theme under which this day is being observed is ‘Clean Hands – A Recipe for Health’.

This global advocacy day is dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding of the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

Hand washing is an important part of keeping food safe, preventing illnesses, and helping children grow strong. This year’s theme focuses on the links between hand washing and food – including food hygiene and nutrition.

According to a release from DPI, in Guyana, the Ministry of Public Health continually seeks to ensure that the faucets in all their health facilities provide potable water so staff can wash their hands at important intervals. Further, persons working in the food industry are also encouraged to wash their hands regularly for purposes of environmental health and food safety.

Here are a few ways persons can make a difference this Global Hand washing Day:

Wash your hands with soap at critical times, especially before eating, cooking, or feeding others.

Practice good hand washing behaviour, and remind or help others to always wash their hands before eating.

Make hand washing part of your family meals. Establish places to wash your hands in the household, in your community, in schools, workplaces, and in health facilities.

Promote effective hand washing behaviour change in research, policy, programmes, and advocacy.