Global coronavirus cases surpass 2 million

[MSN] The global tally for confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday, just four months after it was first detected in China.

A tally kept by Johns Hopkins University placed the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning at 2,000,984 worldwide, with at least 128,071 deaths.

More than half a million people worldwide have recovered.

However, the figures understate the true size of the crisis, in part because of limited testing and concealment by some governments.

The United States remains the hardest-hit country by the virus, with more than 609,000 confirmed infections and at least 26,059 deaths attributed to the virus in all 50 states. The majority of the cases and deaths have occurred in New York, which is considered the country’s epicenter.

