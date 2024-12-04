‘Giving it everything we’ve got’ : Tahir keen on booking final spot in ExxonMobil Guyana GSL T20

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) have a must-win contest on their hands tonight if they are to secure their spot in Friday’s grand finale of the inaugural ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) T20.

The local franchise will take on the Rangpur Riders from 19:00hrs at the Guyana National Stadium, and the Riders have not been having the best of tournaments.

Though the Amazon Warriors had opened their account in the competition with a win, they faltered in their second game, but pulled off a necessary comeback in the third.

Reflecting on their most recent contest against the Hampshire Hawks, Amazon Warriors’ Captain Imran Tahir dissected his team’s performance with these words:

“We had to come back strongly after the last game, which was a little bit shock for us. You know, we played a really good team, we thought that we had the last game as well. So, we came in with a different mindset, but I think Shan played really well and he put us under pressure there. I don’t think we expected him to play in that way.”

The Amazon Warriors captain added about their game plan: “That phase, 10-15 over, as a team, we decided where we can bowl him the best bowler. We restrict him, and that’s why I think he had to go after 15 overs, and obviously we got him out. That was the breakthrough for us. Otherwise, I think they could get 160, and then stuff could obviously be a little tricky on this pitch.”

Quizzed about how he motivated his troops following last Friday’s loss, Tahir shared some of the factors that caused a shift in their mindset.

“I just tell them that, you know, there’s an opportunity. A million people want the same opportunity that I want and what my teammates want. There’s a lot of kids watching us. Our families are watching us. The whole of Guyana is watching us, and wherever the Guyanese are all over the world. So, we’ve been given this opportunity, I’m very honoured and privileged, as a captain, as a player, and I feel like if you’ve been given the honour, you don’t have to disrespect that,” he explained.

The Amazon Warriors Captain went on to state, “I think after the meeting we had — obviously there were some tough words, but that is the reality, you know — we know we’ve got a really good team by end of the day. Unfortunately, any side can be better on the paper, but you have to come perform and win the game. So, I think that changed our mindset, made us more hungry; and I hope that we have the same vision going forward and not get relaxed.”

Still needing to win their next game to ensure their spot in the ExxonMobil GSL T20 final, Tahir wants his team to give everything in today’s fixture.

He divulged, “I just been told that we have to win that game, like I said. So, you know, we’re going to give everything that we can. We are the home team, playing in front of the home crowd, and like I said, we know the conditions a little bit; we have to give everything that we have. Obviously, the result is not in our hand, but the team we have, the balance we have in the team, I have no doubt we’re going to put a good performance and make Guyana people proud.”

Tonight’s battle between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Rangpur Riders will be the final preliminary game for the hosts, while the Riders will be in action against the Lahore Qalandars on Thursday evening.

Thursday’s double-header in the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) T20 will also see the Hampshire Hawks and Cricket Victoria locking horns from 10:00hrs.

