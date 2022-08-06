Girls in self defence class urged to stay balanced, focused

Dr Irfaan Ali and world-renowned Soca artiste— Machel Montano made an impromptu visit to the Girls Only Self Defence Class at State House.

Montano, in his interaction with the young ladies, spoke about how he started his career as a Soca artiste. He encouraged them to stay balanced and focused regardless of the path they choose in life.

The programme, which caters for girls 11-18 years of age, is designed to not only teach the art of self-defence, but also to impart lifelong skills and discipline, and assist in improving their self-confidence. (Office of the President)