Girl, 9, dies after being struck down by car

A nine-year-old girl was this morning killed after she was struck down by a car whilst crossing the road at Islington, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

Dead is Carleisa Lewis of Lot 44 Islington, EBB.

Reports are that the child, who was in the company of her sister, ran across the road, into the path of motorcar PJJ 2394.

She was picked up by her sister in an unconscious state and taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, has been arrested. A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver but no trace of alcohol was found.

Investigations are ongoing.