Girl, 12, killed after being struck down by pickup

A 12-year-old girl is now dead after she was struck down a by a pickup truck at around 15:15hrs today along the Farm Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

She has been identified as Varshanie Ramroop of Parika, EBE.

Police said a notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver of motor pickup GXX 7522, who is a resident of Windsor Estates.

Reports are that the girl had just disembarked a minibus and was in the process of crossing the road when she was struck down by the motor pick-up.

As a result of the collision, she fell onto the road surface where she received severe head injuries.

She was picked up in an unconscious state and escorted by police to Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was seen, examined, and pronounced dead on arrival.