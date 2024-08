A 12-year-old girl was this morning choked to death by her cousin, who is also aged 12.

Dead is Chitwrattie Rohan of Mon Repos, Martyrs’ Ville, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The girl’s grandmother said she and another cousin were playing at the time of the incident.

This publication understands that when adult relatives realised that the girl was in a semi-conscious state, she was rushed to the Beterverwagting Health Centre, where she died.

