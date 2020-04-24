Giftland’s FoodMaxx Superstore makes donation to Gentlewomen’s Relief Association

FoodMaxx Superstore; a member of the Giftland Group of Companies, has donated one hundred pieces of gloves, one hundred toothbrushes and one hundred pieces of undergarments to Gentlewomen’s Relief Association.

The Gentlewomen’s Relief Association is an institution that provides boarding and lodging for elderly female residents. The home has been in existence for over ninety (90) years and is supervised by a group of female volunteers who are invited to join the committee to aid in managing the affairs of the home.

“In this global pandemic, FoodMaxx stands firm and ready to fight against COVID-19 by assessing and implementing all the necessary measures to keep our patrons and employees safe. The employees and management are working effortlessly everyday to ensure all preventative measures are consistently followed, making the supermarket a healthier place for shopping. To anyone that may be at risk, we highly advise to take advantage of our delivery service option. For senior citizens that are most at risk are advised to shop during our implemented exclusive shopping hour designated for customers aging from fifty years and above,” the company said in a press release.

Since the beginning of the crisis, FoodMaxx says it has received a growing number of requests to meet the demands of essential needs by its customers.

“We would like to extend sincere gratitude to the frontline workers that are putting themselves at risk for our safety, to all of our customers that support FoodMaxx and to everyone that is taking a stand to fight against COVID-19,” the release added.