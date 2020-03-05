Giftland Mall to be closed until “rule of law is followed”

The Giftland Group of Companies has announced that it will be closing its Giftland Mall and all services until the “rule of law” is followed and it is encouraging other businesses to do the same.

In a subsequent statement, the company clarified that it is not closed but it will be closing if “the laws are not followed”.

See full statement from the company:

The Giftland Group of companies wish to state that unless all internationally accepted elections practices in relation to the lawful procedures of voter results, are strictly followed and accepted by the International Observers following the submitted SOP’s that we will close the Giftland Mall and all services until such time as the Laws if the country are abided with, we will also urge all other businesses to do the same until such time as the rule of law is followed.