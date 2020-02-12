Giftland Mall strengthens security with armed guards

Following a daring armed robbery at the Giftland Mall a few nights ago, management has announced that armed guards will now be stationed at all entrances of the facility.

In a statement, Giftland Mall’s Proprietor Roy Beepat said: “We wish to assure the public that we are aware of their security concerns, which are our security concerns. As such we have further strengthened the mall with armed guards at our entrances effective immediately”.

On Monday evening, the two bandits robbed the GTT store on the ground floor of the Giftland Mall, Plantation Pattensen, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.

According to CCTV footage seen by this publication, the two perpetrators casually entered the mall when they pounced on the sales clerk at the kiosk.

At the time, several customers were in a queue. They quickly scattered when one of the bandits pulled out a gun.

After the robbery, the men ran out of the mall.

On Tuesday, one of the thieves was nabbed by police during a shootout on D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

The other suspect managed to escape.

According to Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-division A (Georgetown), Assistant Police Commissioner Edgar Thomas, the police used social media to track down the two bandits. Police went to the location on D’Urban Street but upon spotting the police, one of the men discharged a round in their direction.

Police retaliated by returning fire but one of the men escaped through a yard and onto Princes Street, then into the Le Repentir Cemetery. During the exchange of gunfire between the police and the bandits, a parked car was damaged.

Meanwhile, Giftland Mall has commended the police on its operation.

“Giftland would like to commend the Guyana Police Force for their swift and decisive action in capturing the three robbery suspects within 24 hours of the robbery.

“Giftland, through its intelligence sharing, was able to be of some assistance to the Force and this shows that intelligence, security and surveillance systems in place at the Mall makes it a difficult target for an attack, as this and other attempts in the past have shown.”

Moreover, management assured its customers and concessions that all efforts are being exhausted to ensure the facility is safe.

“We would like to thank our customers and concessions for their words of support and comfort during this test of our resilience, and assure you that every effort is being made to maintain our good name and standing, of providing a safe haven for your relaxation, shopping and entertainment.”