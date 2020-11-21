Giftland announces plan to bring Radisson Blu Hotel to Guyana

Businessman Roy Beepat has announced plans to bring to Guyana a Radisson Blu Hotel which will be constructed to the tune of some US$100M.

He made the announced on Friday during a Christmas Tree light-up event at the Giftland Mall, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

In a subsequent interview with this publication, Mr Beepat said he is awaiting the approval of paperwork from authorities in government before he sets timelines for the commencement and completion of this project.

The hotel, he envisions, will boast a variety of popular restaurant brands like Reb Lobster and Olive Garden.

In addition, it will feature a high-end gym, business and presidential suites, helicopter pads, and even an internationally-branded casino.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had previously announced that his Administration is looking to have four new branded hotels constructed here over the next five years, noting that Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for the hotels have already been requested.

He had assured that while the petroleum sector has emerged as one of the most important sectors to Guyana’s economy, the Government is focusing on expanding and making the traditional sectors more competitive.