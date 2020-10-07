‘Ghetto Flex’ murder accused freed

Twenty-five-year-old Keron Taylor was on Tuesday acquitted for the murder of 22-year-old Senassie Lewis by a jury following the conclusion of his trial at the High Court.

He was accused of murdering Lewis on September 4, 2015, in front of the ‘Ghetto Flex’ nightspot in Albouystown, Georgetown. During his trial, he had maintained his innocence and was eventually freed by Justice Navindra Singh, who upheld a no-case submission made by Defence Counsel Nigel Hughes.

At the commencement of the trial, the main witness, who was identified as Troy Abrams, conveyed to Justice Singh that he could not remember what took place on the day of the murder.

This, however, prompted Hughes to make a no-case submission.

Taylor, also called “Layrow” of Charlestown, Georgetown, along with Clive Forde, called “El Sinkie”, were charged for the heinous crime. Forde was, however, shot and killed after he escaped from the Lusignan Penitentiary in July 2017.

On the day Forde was killed, members of the Joint Services had received information that he was hiding out in a house in East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Acting on the information received, they surrounded the house and upon seeing the lawmen, Forde attempted to flee, but instead, he was fatally shot in the process.