GHDS’s Kala Utsav slated for Sunday

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha is set to host Kala Utsav – its annual Festival of Arts – on Sunday, November 24, 2019, promising a day of entertainment and talent to the Guyanese populace.

Hosted at the Reepu Daman Persaud Dharmic Sanskritik Kendra, Prashad Nagar, the annual event will feature youths under the categories of Ramayan chanting, male and female singing, duet singing, classical dance, folk dance, Tassa and instrumental music.

Preliminary competitions were held throughout last week on the West Coast of Demerara, Essequibo, Georgetown, East Coast of Demerara, East Berbice, West Berbice and the Upper Corentyne at various temples. Those who succeeded will take the final stage this week for a chance to be among the winners.

Kala Utsav was introduced by the Sabha over 20 years ago to preserve the Indian art forms. Its intention is to motivate young people to continue the traditions of their fore-parents and achieve excellence in the various art forms while simultaneously building talent bases in the various regions.

It is a launchpad for talented youth across the country and allows for talent to be discovered for future development. Trophies, certificates and cash incentives are given to all participants to encourage them.

One of the highlights of the Utsav is the Ramayan chanting category with dramatic depiction. This is aimed at promoting elements of the Ramleela tradition and last year, it saw many creative and excellent presentations.

The Kirtan and folk-dance segments have always been audience favourites and are expected to be no different this year, as large groups in these categories have been practising dedicatedly to put their best forward.

It is anticipated that some amazing new singing talent will be discovered on Sunday as well. In fact, many prominent singers made their debut in the previous years.